Some of the world's worst stampedes

(Reuters) - At least 120 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday. Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades: April 1989: Ninety-six people are killed and at least 200 injured in Britain's worst sports disaster after a crowd surge crushed fans against barriers at the English F.A. Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield. July 1990: Inside Saudi Arabia's al-Muaissem tunnel near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, 1,426 pilgrims are crushed to ...