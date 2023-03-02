What to look for as China kicks off its annual session of parliament

By Laurie Chen BEIJING (Reuters) - China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), begins its annual session on Sunday and is expected to unveil the biggest government reshuffle in a decade as Beijing confronts a host of issues at home and abroad. Coming months after President Xi Jinping secured a norm-breaking third term as supreme leader, the sessions will further consolidate his authority and outline key government policy goals, including an annual economic growth target sources say could be as high as 6%. Here are key details and issues to look out for: WHAT IS THE N...