Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin?

By Mark Trevelyan (Reuters) - Here are some key facts about Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, who Russia's civil aviation authority said was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed north of Moscow on Thursday. \- Prigozhin, 62, soared in prominence after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, where his fighters - including thousands of convicts he recruited from prison - led the Russian assault on the city of Bakhmut in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war. Prigozhin used social media to trumpet Wagner's successes and wage a feud with the mi...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
The first Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle is tonight, and while all the drama seems focused on whether or not anybody beyond Chris Christie will take a serious swing at Trump, odds are most of the evening’s time will be devoted to trashing President Joe Biden.
So, to help keep you sane through all the lies and BS — and the fog you may be in by the end of the debate if your drinking game involved the word “woke” — here’s a quick summary* of the things that Biden has accomplished (with a little help from Democrats in Congress) in his first two-and-a-half years in office.
First of all, Joe Biden has restored trust, confidence, and faith in the honesty, credibility, and integrity of America. He doesn’t suck up to dictators like Trump did, and doesn’t lie to Americans or our allies. He’s restored independence to the Department of Justice and funding and support to regulatory agencies like the EPA.
Over united Republican opposition, the Biden administration has succeeded in lowering most Americans’ cost of living. The Inflation Reduction Act has reduced inflation to a full point lower than it was when Reagan was running his “Morning in America” ads in 1984 (unemployment is several points lower, too!).
Because of that law, for the first time, Medicare is able to negotiate the price of certain high-cost drugs: a month’s supply of insulin for seniors is capped at $35, Medicare beneficiaries pay $0 out of pocket for recommended adult vaccines, and seniors’ out of pocket expenses at the pharmacy will be capped at $2,000 a year.
America has just completed the strongest two years of job growth in the history of our country. Nearly 11 million jobs have been created since President Biden took office — including 750,000 manufacturing jobs. The unemployment rate is at a 50-year low, and a record number of small businesses have started since Biden took office. Black Americans and Hispanic Americans have near record low unemployment rates and people with disabilities are experiencing record low unemployment.
We’re experiencing a boom in manufacturing and the construction of manufacturing facilities like we haven’t seen since before the Reagan Revolution began offshoring American factories and jobs. Companies have invested more than $300 billion in good jobs, many of them unionized, as America’s technical capabilities sharpen along with this job growth.
Biden has expanded services available to our veterans (after Trump cut them), including 31 new clinical sites and a comprehensive program to help the estimated 5 million veterans who, like President Biden’s son Beau, have been exposed to toxic chemicals as a result of their service to our country.
President Biden brought together Democrats and Republicans to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first major piece of gun safety legislation in three decades. The law will save lives by:
— requiring young people ages 18 to 21 to undergo enhanced background checks;
—narrowing the "boyfriend loophole" to keep guns out of the hands of convicted dating partners;
— funding crisis interventions, including extreme risk protection orders ("red flag") laws;
— making significant investments to address the mental health crisis in America, including in our schools;
— clarifying who needs to register as a federally licensed gun dealer and run background checks before selling a single weapon;
— and making gun trafficking and straw purchases distinct federal crimes.
Over ten years ago, President Biden announced his support for marriage equality, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. government official to do so. Building on his longstanding support and generations of civil rights advocacy, President Biden signed historic bipartisan legislation protecting marriage for same-sex and interracial couples.
And the President took historic steps to advance full equality for LGBTQI+ Americans, including reversing the discriminatory ban on transgender servicemembers in the military, strengthening non-discrimination protections in health care, housing, education, and employment, and ensuring that transgender Americans can access government support and services.
Biden has put a more diverse group of people on the federal judiciary than any president in history. Sixty-six percent of his nominees have been women and 65 percent were people of color, including the Supreme Court’s first Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
After Putin declared war on democracy and launched a terrorist invasion of Ukraine, targeting civilians and using rape as a weapon of war, President Biden has brought the world together to stand up to a fascist autocracy and defend Europe’s largest democracy.
Following Trump’s humiliating groveling before Putin and attacks on NATO, the European Union, and our democratic allies around the world, President Biden has rebuilt the American alliances that have, in some cases, stood for over two centuries. Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, and China appears to be re-thinking their belligerent attitude toward Taiwan after last week’s meeting and agreements between the leaders of the US, South Korea, and Japan.
After Trump unilaterally closed all but one of our air bases in Afghanistan to maliciously make his successor’s job more difficult, the Biden administration ended the war in Afghanistan that George W. Bush and Dick Cheney had lied us into. He’s also decapitated the leadership of ISIS and El Qaeda.
Ever since six Republicans on the Supreme Court gutted American women’s right to abortion (and multiple Republicans are now trying to ban birth control), President Biden has stood up for women’s healthcare rights. He’s signed several Executive Orders to protect access to reproductive healthcare (including for our military). When 19 Republican state attorneys general demanded the healthcare records of women who’ve sought abortions in more than thirty states, Biden signed an Executive Order strengthening patient privacy.
The Biden administration rolled out a plan to cut as much as $20,000 from the debt carried by America’s student borrowers (student debt of these proportions, the direct result of the Reagan Revolution, does not exist in any other nation on Earth). When a Republican lawsuit before the Supreme Court blocked his efforts, he announced a plan to provide millions of borrowers with more affordable monthly student loan payments through changes to income-driven repayment plans.
While Red states still put people in prison for years for possessing a single marijuana cigarette, President Biden pardoned all Americans who’ve ever been convicted of a federal pot offense. He’s more recently initiated a multi-agency review of the drug’s Schedule 1 status, with an eye to decriminalizing it nationwide.
After centuries of police violence against Black people and other minorities, Biden signed a landmark executive order on safe, effective, and accountable policing that mandated federal reforms such as banning chokeholds, restricting no-knock entries, creating a national police accountability database, and restricting the transfer of military equipment to local police departments.
Through over a hundred executive actions and the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden has finally put America on course to cut our emissions in half by 2030 and to get to net-zero by 2050. He also protected more lands and waters in his first year than any President since John F. Kennedy.
While Republicans continue to strip people off Red state Medicaid rolls in their pursuit of cruelty, Biden expanded the Affordable Care Act. Millions can now find healthcare for $10 a month or less, and most Americans will see an Obamacare saving of an average of $800 a year.
Since he took office, there has been a combined 50 percent increase in enrollment in states that use HealthCare.gov and the nation’s uninsured rate is historically low at 8 percent. Over 16 million Americans signed up for quality, affordable health coverage, the highest number ever produced in an Obamacare open enrollment period.
Perhaps the most important accomplishment of President Biden has been re-aligning the Democratic Party with its progressive base. Biden worked hand-in-hand with Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders to put forward a sweeping progressive agenda involving an investment of over $5 trillion in America and American working people.
Although united opposition from Republicans and a handful of sellout Democrats (including Manchin, Sinema, and the “corporate problem solvers”) forced him to cut the program back, it is still revolutionary given the past 40 years of bipartisan embrace of neoliberalism.
Reversing the anti-organized-labor trend started by Reagan that continued through the Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations, President Biden has aggressively promoted unions and unionization as essential to the future of working people in America.
President Biden also worked with and helped Nancy Pelosi pass through the House the For The People Act, which would have rolled back much of Citizens United and ended most Republican voter suppression by asserting Americans’ absolute right to vote. Had he not been betrayed by Manchin and Sinema, it would now be law.
The Congressional Progressive Caucus (founded by Bernie) has gone from the handful of members (fewer than 10) it was when I did fundraisers for them more than a decade ago to being one of the strongest and largest in Congress (104 members right now). While this isn’t Biden’s doing and much credit goes to its members, Biden is the first Democratic president since LBJ to fully embrace progressives in Congress and fast-track their legislation.
Biden has also:
— Set new policies to reduce super pollutants like HFCs and methane to protect communities and reduce emissions fueling climate change
— Advanced cutting-edge research on cancer and other diseases through the ARPA-H initiative
— Signed legislation to put more cops on the beat and invest in community policing
— Signed the Electoral Count Act, which takes long overdue steps to protect the integrity of our elections
— Lowered the cost of hearing aids by making them available over the counter
— Created more manufacturing jobs in 2022 than in any single year in nearly 30 years
— Signed an Executive Order to encourage competition across industries
— Took action to lower energy costs for families
— Lowered seniors’ health care expenses, including by capping out of pocket expenses on prescription drugs for seniors at $2,000 per year, ensuring that people enrolled in Medicare will not pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, and recipients will receive free vaccines
— Accelerated adoption of electric vehicles by reducing costs for families, jumpstarted the first national EV charging network, and made historic investments into EV batteries and materials
— Rejoined the Paris Agreement on day one to reassert the United States’ global leadership to combat the climate crisis
— Jumpstarted the American offshore wind industry and convened the nation’s first federal-state offshore wind partnership
— Set new policies to reduce super pollutants like HFCs and methane to protect communities and reduce emissions fueling climate change
— Lowered the deficit with the single largest annual reduction in American history
— Secured commitments from 20 leading internet providers to increase speeds and cut prices
— Signed legislation to reauthorize and strengthen the Violence Against Women Act
— Awarded the most ever federal contracting dollars to small businesses and disadvantaged small businesses
— Reignited the Cancer Moonshot with the goal of cutting the cancer death rate by at least half over the next 25 years
— Appointed a record number of women and people of color to serve in his Administration
— Hosted the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in over 50 years and released a National Strategy to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases and disparities by 2030
— Awarded more than $1 billion to initiate cleanup and clear the backlog of 49 previously unfunded Superfund sites, over $250 million to clean up hundreds of contaminated brownfield sites, and $725 million for abandoned mine lands
— Restored protections for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments and designated Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument to conserve our lands and waters, honor our nation’s veterans, protect Tribal cultural resources, and support jobs and America’s outdoor recreation economy
— Signed an Executive Order on Improving Public Safety and Criminal Justice for Native Americans and Addressing the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
— Invested historic funding for Tribal governments and Native communities, and
— Mailed over 740 million free COVID-19 tests directly to tens of millions of Americans
Below are a set of handy memes you can copy and paste into social media if any of these accomplishments resonate with you or you want to back up claims you’re making online. Just right-click and choose to save, copy, or download them: they’re copyright-free.
Here’s to a fascinating (and, no doubt, infuriating) debate!
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Tommy Tuberville turns his battle on Pentagon abortion policy into waging war against individual U.S. military officers
August 23, 2023
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), the far-right hard-core conservative who since February has been single-handedly holding up the promotions of over 300 U.S. Military officers, has now expanded his fight from a battle against the Pentagon's policy supporting service members needing to travel out-of-state to obtain abortion services into a war whose targets are individuals: career U.S. Military officers awaiting promotions.
Among the reasons for the attacks: one officer allegedly "joined a 'Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion panel,'" and one "celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg."
“There is nobody more military than me,” "Coach" Tuberville infamously said last month, when his hit list holding up promotions requiring Senate confirmation had just reached 265 U.S. Military officers. Senator Tuberville's remarks were not well-received, especially since, as multiple news outlets reported, he had never served in America's Armed Forces, and had been caught misrepresenting his father's World War II military record.
“I don’t care if they promote anybody," Tuberville admitted last week. "To be honest, we got 44 four-star generals right now. We only had seven in World War II. So I think we’re a little overloaded to begin with.” In a wild rant the Alabama GOP Senator also suggested another reason he is blocking the promotions is because – he alleges – the Senate hasn’t followed the U.S. Constitution since Trump left office.
Since he began his lone-wolf attack on the Pentagon's policy – instituted in response to GOP state legislatures around the country imposing bans on abortion – Tuberville has insisted his only goal was to get the U.S. Military to rescind its policy of reimbursing service members for travel expenses if they have to go out-of-state to get the health care they need.
Up until now.
"The Biden Administration’s liberal and woke policies are the real threat to military readiness. I’m trying to keep politics out of the military," Senator Tuberville claimed on social media Tuesday evening – as he reposted a thread of tweets from a far-right dark money group created to derail President Joe Biden's nominees across many parts of the federal government, from the executive branch to the judicial branch, and now, to the Armed Forces.
Sen. Tuberville, who has a history of defending white nationalism, also reportedly emailed out those posts, which attack career military officers' comments supporting LGBTQ equality, embracing diversity, pledging to address systemic racism, and more.
In May, Tuberville declared white nationalists are simply “Americans.” He also said, “I look at a white nationalist as a, as a Trump Republican. That’s what we’re called all the time.”
The first attack promoted by Tuberville cites a 2017 article at MilitaryTimes.com that reads: "USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Commanding Officer Capt. Craig Clapperton speaks about the importance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender celebration."
These officers are not political appointees. As some of the attacks reveal, these officers have been serving in America's Armed Forces for years, well before Joe Biden won the presidency.
"Sen. Tuberville takes a new approach to defending his hold on military nominations by emailing out this thread personally attacking individual military officers up for promotion," wrote Politico's national security and military reporter Paul McLeary.
"If you thought Sen. Tuberville might back off his military promotions blockade any time soon…," added Punchbowl News' senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio. "His office just blasted out this thread highlighting criticisms of the nominees themselves. Remember — these nominations are typically approved by unanimous consent."
The attacks on America's military officers come from The American Accountability Foundation, a conservative dark money opposition research operation co-founded by "a longtime Beltway operative specializing in opposition research."
Last year The New Yorker's award-winning investigative reporter Jane Mayer called the American Accountability Foundation, "The Slime Machine Targeting Dozens of Biden Nominees."
So what attacks on U.S. Military officers is Tuberville promoting?
The American Accountability Foundation calls the hundreds of officers awaiting promotions, "one of the WOKEST slates of military nominees ever assembled."
"Biden's agenda is clear," they add.
Of course, any president, although being Commander-in-Chief, rarely would get directly involved in the promotion of a flag officer, certainly not hundreds of them. But as Mayer pointed out, "the A.A.F.’s approach represents a new escalation in partisan warfare, and underscores the growing role that secret spending has played in deepening the polarization in Washington."
"The A.A.F., which is run by conservative white men, has particularly focussed on blocking women and people of color," Mayer added. She notes, "Evan Hollander, then the spokesman for the House Appropriations Committee, told The Hill that, 'for a group that purports to concern itself with ethics, using fake identities, misrepresenting themselves as Congressional staff and surreptitiously recording meetings is hypocritical in the extreme.'"
The American Accountability Foundation in a series of 21 posts (so far) attacked U.S. Military officers (some examples below) for reasons including a promise to "promptly address the full spectrum of systemic racism."
The AAF attacked a Brigadier General for saying, "we're gonna continue to strive to make sure that we're the most diverse force in the Army," "Our army is built on the foundation of diversity," and, "we're the most powerful army in the world, and we get that power from having a force that looks like different people."
The AAF also attacked a Colonel for promoting "an article on how the military was 'preparing' for Trump."
See more of AAF's posts that Sen. Tuberville promoted below or at this link.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Why Tim Scott — yes, Tim Scott! — is Trump’s biggest threat at tonight’s debate
August 23, 2023
There may yet come a day — in a month, in a year, on Ronald Reagan’s birthday — when Donald Trump, for any of several reasons, involuntarily crashes or flames out of the 2024 Republican primary as his party’s all-but-presumptive presidential nominee.
And that’s why in tonight’s first Republican presidential debate, pay acute attention — amid Chris Christie’s bellowing and Ron DeSantis’ parrying and Mike Pence’s contortionism — to a man who’s polling around 3 percent nationally.
That’d be Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
Forgot Scott is even running? You’d be forgiven.
After all, he’s unapologetically everything Trump isn’t. Relentlessly positive, rhetorically spare, more Mister Rogers than MAGA warrior.
He tonight runs the risk of sounding to the untrained Republican ear like a folk singer serenading death metal junkies. And that’s precisely what makes Scott dangerous.
RELATED ARTICLE: 19 good questions Fox News should ask candidates at the first GOP presidential debate
While Scott will certainly aim to attract as many prospective voters as possible tonight, his siren song isn’t presently aimed at the body politic.
Rather, he’s precision-tuning it for the likes of billionaire Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune heir Ron Lauder. Metal industry mogul Andy Sabin. Wall Street wolf Frank Dunlevy. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.
These very, very rich conservatives are aghast at the former president’s wanton disregard for most anything resembling pre-Trump GOP orthodoxy, even as many Republican voters remain unbothered by Trump’s four sets of felony charges and scheduled arrest Thursday in Georgia.
Scott’s proverbial path to victory remained littered with obstacles, ranging from his intrinsic un-Trumpiness to the very real question of whether today’s Republican voters will all fully embrace a Black standard-bearer.
But in Scott, notable megadonors have found four attractive factors.
Scott himself can underscore them tonight in the presence of his opponents and bolstering his patient, long-game strategy of climbing into the race’s upper tier:
Trajectory
Politically, Trump has effectively ignored Scott, reserving his bane and bile for DeSantis — to significant effect.
Not long ago considered a Trump-buster, DeSantis has universally underwhelmed. He’s trailing Trump by nearly 40 percentage points in some recent national polls. He limps into tonight’s debate amid multiple campaign “reboots” and an unmitigated downward slide to the point where political novice Vivek Ramaswamy, a media-friendly businessman who’s gone full 9/11 truther of late, is threatening to overtake him in both state-based and national surveys.
The only throats DeSantis seems to be “slitting” lately are those of his own campaign.
Scott, meanwhile, has slowly and quietly broken from the political peloton of a dozen-plus GOP political candidates to post ascendant showings in early primary states.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign has been flagging of late. Photo: Chris duMond/Getty Images
In Iowa, for example, Trump and DeSantis are watching their numbers go in the wrong direction while Scott has risen into the mid-teens with five months to go, according to recent polls from Echelon Insights and the Trafalgar Group.
In New Hampshire, mid-August polls by the same two firms place Scott — now in fifth position — within striking distance of second, behind a leading, but slipping Trump.
Scott also happens to be the sitting junior U.S. senator for South Carolina, giving him a massive homefield advantage in an early primary state that — just ask Joe Biden — stands to change the fortunes of a presidential candidate about as much as any.
Policy
Draconian border enforcement. Superpower military spending. Deregulation for all. An approach to public education that any of the Moms for Liberty could love.
The Human Rights Campaign even awarded him a big, fat “zero” on its most recent equality scorecard.
Behind Scott’s signature smile is a hardcore conservative with — love it or loathe it — a clear, uncompromising policy vision for America, at par with any other Republican running.
Trump, in contrast, has never burdened himself with the bindings of consistency or coherence. Upon his 2020 presidential nomination, the Republican National Convention didn’t even bother to pass a party platform. “Performance art” is how former Trump national security adviser John Bolton described the former president’s governing philosophy.
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
“Donald Trump doesn’t think in policy terms,” Bolton declared in December.
But most conservative megadonors tend to like predictability when it comes to policy — particularly policy that works for their personal and economic interests, not against them.
It’s a driving reason behind why some of the GOP’s most prominent givers, such as Robert Mercer, have straight-up dumped Trump. Others, such as billionaire Charles Koch’s network, is aiming to actively work against Trump.
In this respect, Scott gives the giving class something more than an “empty vessel” to transport their hopes.
Biden
Many independents and nearly all registered Democrats will never vote for Trump because of his perceived lawlessness, boorishness, self-dealing and anti-Democratic behavior.
This explains how Trump, although still wildly popular among his core supporters, faces tremendous trouble in a 2024 general election scenario, even against a weakened incumbent president in Biden with his own very real popularity problems.
President Joe Biden's approval rating continues to be underwater in 2023. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Fifty-three percent of Americans said they would definitely not support Trump in the 2024 general election if he’s the GOP nominee, and another 11 percent said they probably wouldn’t support him, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll released last week. Bleak stuff for Republican hopes of regaining the White House.
ALSO READ: 11 ways Donald Trump doesn’t become president again
Politics aside, Scott’s ethical bona fides are pristine. His personal poverty-to-power story is compelling, even American dreamy.
He’s a Republican who could conceivably stand across from Biden in a general election and — with conviction and believability — say that he represents both a departure from years of impeachments and indictments and an insurrection and what so many Republicans have come to consider the insidious era of “Biden crime family” shenanigans.
In states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, New Hampshire and Georgia, where the 2024 presidential race will likely be won or lost by close margins, the votes of the swingiest of swing-state voters contain incredible value.
Trump won’t likely deliver them.
Scott could.
Money
You don’t typically get wealthy and stay wealthy with some shrewdness.
And Scott’s campaign has been plenty shrewd with money.
When Scott entered the race earlier this year, he already had $22 million worth of surplus Senate campaign cash in reserve, which he legally injected directly into his presidential bid.
He averaged about $1 million a week, raised directly to his campaign, during his first six weeks running.
And he’s spending a lot of — in rather secretive fashion — on a huge advertising campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire.
As for those megadonors, many have been rushing to fund a super PAC — a political committee that may raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support a candidate so long as it doesn’t directly coordinate efforts — that’s boosting Scott.
Called Trust in the Mission PAC, or TIM PAC, it’s already raised and spent millions on Scott’s presidential play, and Politico reports that it’s planning a $40 million pro-Scott ad campaign for the autumn.
Oh, and Scott was just the beneficiary of an exclusive fundraiser deep within the Hamptons, the official playground for New York City business executives.
Money alone won’t win elections — see: Bush, Jeb.
But not enough presidential campaign money all but guarantees failure, and Scott has already proven — unlike many of his Republican presidential opponents — that he doesn’t have that problem as the 2024 race, post-debate, begins a new phase.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}