Fauci tempers Biden’s declaration that pandemic is ‘over’

Another person close to Trump offered a simple explanation for why Trump likes QAnon content: He really likes that they believe he's the savior of humankind who will rescue the world from a shadowy cabal of Satanist pedophiles, despite the fact that he spent more time during his presidency complaining about "Morning Joe" episodes than on uncovering this supposed worldwide plot.

"They love Trump!" one source said as an explanation of the former president's affinity for the baseless conspiracy whose adherents believe that John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and will serve as Trump's running mate in the 2024 election.

A former White House official tells Rolling Stone that Trump once told them he believed QAnon had the general right idea, even if they didn't get all the details about the conspiracy theory.

“I do not remember his exact words, but [Trump’s response] was along the lines of: There are plenty of bad and sick people in Hollywood," the official said, describing Trump's reaction to being told the conspiracy theory was false.