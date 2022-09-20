Fauci tempers Biden’s declaration that pandemic is ‘over’

President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS)
Not so fast, Mr. President. Outgoing presidential COVID adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday walked back President Joe Biden’s assertion that the coronavirus pandemic was “over.” A lot depends on how we respond to current variables and future virus variants, the nation’s top infectious disease expert said during a fireside chat with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. And much of that is up to the American people. “How we respond and how we’re prepared for the evolution of these variants is going to depend on us,” Fauci said. “And that gets to the other conflicting aspect of thi...