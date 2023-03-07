FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman aboard Carnival cruise ship
Carnival Cruise Line's Sunrise, left, docked at PortMiami, in a February 2021 file image. - Susan Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS

The FBI has opened an investigation into the “suspicious death” of a passenger traveling from South Carolina to the Bahamas aboard a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship. The 44-year-old woman, who was not identified, was found unresponsive by crewmembers not long after the ship departed from Charleston on Feb. 27, according to a statement from the FBI Columbia field office. Despite their best efforts to revive her, she was pronounced dead on the scene. Her death likely occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, Kevin Wheeler, public affairs specialist for the FBI’s Columbia field office, told N...