FDNY 9/11-related illness deaths to soon surpass number of members that died in terror attack that day
Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — It’s a milestone no one wants to mark: Within the next year, the number of FDNY members who have died from a 9/11-related illnesses is expected to surpass the number of firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians who died in the terror attack, FDNY and union officials said. As of Friday, 306 active and retired FDNY members — including firefighters and EMS members — have died of 9/11-related illnesses. It’s only a matter of time before the count of heroes felled by 9/11 illnesses will exceed the 343 firefighters and other FDNY workers who died on 9/11, say people who monitor the s...