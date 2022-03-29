Federal authorities arrest accused Liberian war criminal ‘Dragon Master’ living in Philadelphia
A pedestrian walks by the James A. Byrne Federal Courthouse in Philadelphia. - THOMAS HENGGE/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A Liberian immigrant living in Philadelphia has been arrested by federal authorities and charged with fraudulently hiding his background as a high-ranking member of a rebel group — he called himself “Dragon Master” — that is accused of committing atrocities during a Liberian civil war. Laye Sekou Camara, of Southwest Philadelphia, is accused of lying about his background in 2011 to obtain a visa to enter the United States and then later to obtain a green card. Camara then allegedly used the green card to falsely characterize his background on a Pennsylvania identification applic...