Federal grand jury investigates bid-rigging in DeSantis’ education department

Ron DeSantis listens as then-Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran answers a reporter's questions on school testing on Sept. 14, 2021, at High Point Elementary in Clearwater, Florida. - Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times/TNS
MIAMI — A federal grand jury is investigating allegations of bid-rigging involving Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Department of Education, charter school operators and the control of a small North Florida school district. Federal authorities issued a subpoena to the Jefferson County School District in June seeking communications between district officials, charter school lobbyists and former top officials in DeSantis’ education department. It also seeks records relating to the department’s attempt to steer a multimillion-dollar contract to a politically connected company with ties to DeSantis’ former educ...