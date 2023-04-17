Federal judge chastises prosecutors about delay in US trial of Haiti president’s murder
Here is one of many murals in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, depicting assassinated former President Jovenel Moïse. - Jose A. Iglesias/Miami Herald/TNS

A federal judge in charge of the United States’ case against nearly a dozen defendants in the brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took prosecutors to task Monday for delaying the trial, saying he is troubled by the fact that the jailed defendants are being forced to spend more than a year behind bars before they can go to trial. “It’s very troublesome to me,” U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez said. “I’m a fairly conservative guy, but I don’t believe you should round somebody up and put them in jail until you know what’s going on. ... I don’t want to have a case sitting arou...