Feds arrest Brooklyn ‘Bling Bishop’ Lamor Whitehead on extortion charges for swindling parishioner, businessman
Lamor Whitehead leaves the Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Brooklyn, New York. - Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Flashy “Bling Bishop” Lamor Whitehead was busted by federal authorities Monday on charges that he swindled retired parishioners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. After months of headline-grabbing incidents, where he was both the accused and the victim, Whitehead is in the spotlight once again, this time after federal prosecutors accused him of fraud, extortion and making false statements to the FBI about business deals with members of his Brooklyn church. “Lamor Whitehead abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, bullied a businessman for $5,000, then tried to defraud ...