Feds charge Michigan man with leaving nooses, notes targeting Black Lives Matter supporters
A Black Lives Matter demonstrator (Shuttershock)

DETROIT — A Michigan man has been charged with hate crimes for trying to intimidate residents supporting Black Lives Matter in 2020, federal officials announced Wednesday. Kenneth Pilon, 61, a former Michigan optometrist, was charged in an information filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court. That type of charge typically indicates a guilty plea is expected. Six counts of violating federally protected activities were listed. Punishment varies from a fine or up to a year in prison, according to the FBI. According to an affidavit signed by a FBI special agent, Pilon is accused of calling nine Starbu...