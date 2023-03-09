Feds indict Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Jewish politicians

Elissa Slotkin designed to get Michigan State University students, faculty and staff out to the polls on Oct. 16, 2022, in East Lansing, Michigan. - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS
DETROIT — A man from the Adrian area accused of threatening to kill members of state government was indicted Thursday and could face more severe punishment because a federal grand jury alleges he intentionally targeted Jewish politicians. The indictment of Tipton resident Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, was filed eight days after Carpenter was charged in the most recent incident involving alleged extremism targeting public officials and members of the Jewish community. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has said she was among those targeted by Carpenter. Carpenter was indicted on one count o...