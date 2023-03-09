Feds indict Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Jewish politicians

Counterprotester Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when Ohio extremist James Alex Fields deliberately drove his vehicle in a crowd demonstrating against the rally. Then-president Donald Trump notoriously insisted that there were "good people" on both sides that day. Some of the plaintiffs in the suit suffered serious injuries in the attack. Fields is serving life in prison, and is named in the lawsuit.

In his decision Tuesday on the legal costs, Magistrate Joel Hoppe of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, referred to the "torch march, overtly racist and antisemitic chants, and violent clashes" of the rally, as well as the "planning and coordination that enabled the conflagration."

IN OTHER NEWS: Manhattan DA warns Trump's lawyers to prepare for indictment: report

A jury awarded the nine plaintiffs $26 million in damages last year, but it was later shaved to $2.35 by a judge who cited a state law capping awards at $350,000.

The case against the white supremacists was funded by donations and the nonprofit organization Integrity First for America, which was established to litigate the case.

“The impact of this case will be felt for years to come — not just on the defendants who continue to face major financial, operational, and legal consequences for their actions, but also in the broader fight against extremism as it serves as a model for accountability," Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First, told the JTA in a statement.

One of the defendants in the lawsuit is right-wing extremist Richard Spencer, who spoke at a conference in D.C. after Trump's victory, and led his audience into a stiff-armed Hitler salute as they chanted "Hail Trump."



