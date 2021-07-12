‘Feelings of dissatisfaction:’ Cuba’s leader blames US embargo for unprecedented protests
In this file photo taken on November 09, 2018 Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (C) speaks during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi. © Luong Thai Linh, AFP

Without making any acknowledgment of the deep discontent with his government shown by protesters chanting “down with the dictatorship” across the island on Sunday, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel said Monday the massive uprisings were the “cumulative” result of U.S. policies. He said the majority of people participating in the massive protests across the island on Sunday, which he referred to as “events” rather than protests, had some dissatisfaction with the electricity blackouts proliferating during the hot Cuban summer and the lack of food and other necessities, all because of the U.S embarg...