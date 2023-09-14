Fermilab’s $1 billion accelerator project remains on hold during investigation into May accident that injured construction worker
An aerial view of the Fermilab particle accelerator complex in Batavia, Illinois. - Reidar Hahn/TNS

A massive project to build one of the world’s most powerful particle accelerators at Fermilab has been halted since May 25 while federal authorities investigate an accident that severely injured a northwest Indiana ironworker three months into construction.

James Daniels, 46, fell from the top of a two-story wall during his first day on the job. Hospitalized for several months, he has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against Fermi Research Alliance, which operates the site, as well as the contractor and subcontractors in charge of the construction project.

