‘Fiddler on the Roof’ star Chaim Topol was a secret Mossad agent, family claims

Photo by Craig Whitehead on Unsplash
The family of late actor Chaim Topol has revealed that, between acting gigs, he regularly worked on reconnaissance missions for Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel. The news comes one month after Topol’s death, who passed away at the age of 87 after a long career as an international film star and “one of the most outstanding Israeli stage artists,” according Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Best known for his role as milkman Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” Topol’s status as a famous actor allegedly gave him the ability to travel abroad and meet with dignitaries and other importan...