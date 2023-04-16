‘Fiddler on the Roof’ star Chaim Topol was a secret Mossad agent, family claims

Todd said he had heard similar sentiments from Republicans.

"[New Hampshire Gov.] Chris Sununu basically said, and I thought he put it in some pretty interesting, stark terms," Todd recalled, "he said, whatever you think of the Roe vs. Wade decision, it was a 50-year precedent. Whatever you think of Medicaid and abortion and mifepristone, this was a 20-year precedent."

"And he said, right now, the Republican Party looks like it wants to sort of pull the rug out and throw all this change," he continued. "And that is, you know, whenever a party looks like it is upsetting the status quo, in a quick way or in a radical way and not in an incremental way, there's almost always a backlash from the center and from the middle. And that's what you're seeing here."

Todd said that he had also talked to other Republicans from swing states.

"They see this abortion debate right now as a total debacle for the GOP," he observed. "And even Donald Trump going after Ron DeSantis for the six-week ban in Florida this week."

