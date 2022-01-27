FIFA president walks back claim that more World Cups will lead to fewer dangerous sea crossings for migrants
Pope Francis renews his call for the world to do more to stop migrants drowning at sea (AFP)

NEW YORK — FIFA’s latest attempt at a cash grab is doubling the amount of World Cups, leaving the men and women playing in alternating years. Perhaps sensing his plan dying in front of increasing opposition from his most important federation and the growing consensus that it would be a complete disaster for the women’s game, FIFA president Gianni Infantino tossed up a Hail Mary that still hasn’t landed. Speaking to European lawmakers on Wednesday, Infantino said that the “hope” and “dignity” created by doubling World Cups would lead to fewer African migrants dying in risky sea crossings to Eur...