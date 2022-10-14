Fifth-grade teacher had ‘kill list’ with names of students and staff, Indiana police say
A fifth-grade teacher was arrested after Indiana police say she admitted to having a “kill list” that included the names of students and staff members. Charges against the 25-year-old teacher have not been announced, but the East Chicago Police Department said officers took her into custody on Thursday on an “emergency detention order.” She teaches at St. Stanislaus School, a Catholic school in East Chicago, Indiana, the police department said. A student told their counselor on Wednesday that their teacher had made comments “about killing herself, students and staff” at the school,” according ...