Fifth night of riots in France leads to more than 420 arrests
Police conduct searches near the Champs Elyseés in response to calls on social media for rioters to head to the city on July 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Sam Tarling/Getty Images)

A fifth night of riots over police brutality in French cities lead to the arrest of at least 427 people overnight on Saturday. Paris, Marseille and Lyon were among the cities most affected, with riots, looting and damage to property. Police in Paris cleared the Champs Élysées using tear gas, Le Figaro newspaper reported. There was also renewed looting in Lyon and Nice. In Marseille, the situation was tense but under control, the city administration said in the evening. Groups formed throughout the evening to cause damage, the prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône said, according to Le Parisien. The p...