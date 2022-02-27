Fighting reaches streets of Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv
A view of damages in a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv that was hit by a rocket on the third day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/ukrin/dpa
Ukrainian and Russian soldiers are fighting on the streets of central Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, the local administration reports.

The invading forces managed to break through Ukrainian defences, the head of the regional administration, Oleh Synyehubov, said on Facebook on Sunday.

He urged civilians to stay in their homes and shelters.

Videos shared on social media showed several military vehicles in the city of about 1.5 million people.

A body and a damaged building tank can be seen on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the third day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa
A destroyed military vehicle can be seen on the outskirts of Kharkiv on the third day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. -/Ukrinform/dpa