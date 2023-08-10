Final 2 suspects in Alabama riverfront brawl surrender to authorities

The Harriott riverboat remains docked on Aug. 8, 2023, on the riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. - Julie Bennett/Getty Images North America/TNS
The remaining two suspects wanted in connection with a riverfront brawl in Alabama’s capital have turned themselves in to authorities. Allen Todd, 23, and Zachary Shipman, 25, surrendered to police on Wednesday, a day after warrants were filed for their arrest. They are facing a misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault, Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman told CBS. A third suspect, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, is also in custody. He turned himself in earlier this week and was charged with two counts of third-degree assault. All three men were allegedly involved in the...