‘Find a spine’: State Farm criticized after celebrating Pride then dropping program supporting LGBTQ books in schools

Over the past year, insurance giant State Farm has posted ten tweets supporting LGBTQ people, programs, and organizations, as recently as last week:

When we talk about mental health, we take away the stigma. For #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, learn about challenges faced by LGBTQ+ youth in the new 2022 national survey on LGBTQ+ youth mental health from @TrevorProject: https://t.co/KQ74fWPDvx

— State Farm (@StateFarm) May 19, 2022

The $79 billion company will turn 100 years old next month, which coincidentally is LGBTQ Pride Month. It has made strong statements in support of LGBTQ equality and diversity. Just last June they tweeted: "We believe no one should be afraid to celebrate who they are. Let’s support our LGBTQ+ neighbors and show our Pride together!" They even tagged the tweet with their own corporate branding, using #GoodNeighbor and #PrideMonth hastags.

We believe no one should be afraid to celebrate who they are. Let’s support our LGBTQ+ neighbors and show our Pride together! #GoodNeighbor #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/yRB5QcVXm0

— State Farm (@StateFarm) June 8, 2021

So many were left stunned when the Illinois-based corporation's chief diversity officer sent an email to employees and agents, as The Daily Beast reports, stating it was dropping its "support of a philanthropic program, GenderCool," saying it "has been the subject of news and customer inquiries."

The program helps put LGBTQ-inclusive books into libraries and schools.

"This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity,” Victor Terry continued. “We will no longer support that program.”

And in an apparent bowing down to rising far right-wing extremism and anti-LGBTQ hate, the diversity expert declared, “conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents.”

The right-wing outlet Washington Examiner on Monday, as part of a series titled "Restoring America" published a report on State Farm's support of LGBTQ students: "Backlash prompts State Farm to end program donating trans books to schools." That article was a follow-up to one the very same day titled, "State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida."

Here's what those two pieces look like:

Outrage over State Farm's "180" was immediate.

Well-known LGBTQ Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer explained via her Substack platform:

Last night, State Farm, the insurance company, gave up on LGBTQ rights after being pressured by hateful extremists.

So much for being a good neighbor. I wrote about it here.https://t.co/m5VD6Nu2qA — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) May 24, 2022

Parker Molloy, also a well-known LGBTQ activist and writer, blasted State Farm.

Since the company is so clearly and easily moved by public backlash, State Farm customers should call their agent and cancel their policies.

— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 24, 2022

She adds: "One of the reasons this is getting to me so much has to do with the fact that my dad (who is great and accepting, etc.) is a State Farm agent. That company has been a part of my life for as long as I’ve been alive."

Bobby Lewis, who writes for Media Matters, tweeted, "something as anodyne as a fucking insurance company buying kids books turned into another fascist outrage campaign, and the corporate cowards caved in a second. it's pathetic."

He wasn't finished, adding: "corporate pride is all window dressing that will never save anyone, but goddamn find a spine you sniveling cowards."

Veteran journalist Michelangelo Signorile, host of the SiriusXM Progress' "Signorile Show" and writer of The Signorile Report newsletter calls State Farm's actions "grotesque as LGBTQ rights are backsliding across the country. Now companies joining Ron DeSantis, MAGA and the 'don’t say gay' purge."

i’ll be canceling the State Farm insurance, switching to another company. You should too.

— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 24, 2022

More responses:

.@StateFarm is a horrible neighbor to LGBTQ families.

— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2022

Like your bigoted, racist neighbor, State Farm is there. https://t.co/KbHbFGH6yX

— Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) May 24, 2022

So @StateFarm = cowards. Teaching kids about different identities is suicide prevention. Comprehensive sex education prevents *actual* grooming. Don't listen to right-wing pundits and bitter transphobes. State Farm should double down, not back off. GenderCool does important work.

— Finley Daniels ☭🇵🇸 (he/him) (@FinleyDaniels1) May 24, 2022

State Farm is caving to the bigots and bullies and helping them erase LGBTQ children.https://t.co/pzZXZ8oqAE

— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2022

.@StateFarm Do us all a favor and skip your #Pride tweet this year.

There is no greater cowardice than giving into hate out of financial convenience. When you appease homophobes, you empower homophobia and put LGBTQ families at risk. https://t.co/Nfcm5gZv1v — Melanie D'Arrigo for NY03 (@DarrigoMelanie) May 24, 2022