Fires close in on village of Gennadi on Greek island of Rhodes

Smoke and flames rise at the village of Gennadi as powerful winds continued fuelling forest fires on the Greek island of Rhodes, threatening six villages north and west of Lindos. Christoph Reichwein/dpa
Volunteers and villagers abandoned the village of Gennadi in the south-east of the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday evening as wildfires closed in. Recent pictures showed flames blazing in the village and huge clouds of smoke rising in the sky. However, professional firefighters continued to battle the flames, which had already set warehouses and homes on fire. "Shortly before, people were still standing on the roofs of the houses with water hoses and buckets, but now they had to retreat," an eyewitness told dpa. Gennadi, a beach town popular with tourists in the south-east of the island, was...