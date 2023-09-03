Fires continue to blaze across Northern California. More than 135,000 acres burn
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire that destroyed homes driven by strong wind and high temperatures forcing thousands of residents to evacuate in Goleta, California, U.S., early July 7, 2018. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

East of Crescent City and Eureka, fires that started roughly three weeks ago continue to sear Northern California into September, authorities said. Five of the largest fires vary in size from around 84,000 acres down to 4,000 acres. State and federal fire personnel do not yet know the cause of some blazes, according to first responders. Fires burn near Crescent CityThe Smith River Complex fire in Del Norte County, at 83,974 acres, started during thunderstorms in the area on Aug. 15, according to the U.S. Forest Service. As of Sunday, the fire is 9% contained. Nick Hultberg, 28, manages a gas s...