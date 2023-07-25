First Lady Jill Biden marks US reentry into UNESCO at Paris ceremony

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden attended a flag-raising ceremony at UNESCO in Paris on Tuesday, marking Washington's official reentry into the U.N. agency after a controversial five-year hiatus.

The Stars and Stripes was hoisted up outside UNESCO's headquarters with the Eiffel Tower on the skyline to rousing applause and a rendition of the national anthem. Before the flag-raising, Biden made remarks about the importance of American leadership in preserving cultural heritage and empowering education and science across the globe.

“I was honored to join you today as we raise the flag of the Unites States, the symbol of our commitment to global collaboration and peace,” Biden said. She said that this move was an example of President Joe Biden's pledge about “restoring our leadership on the world stage.”

“We are so proud to rejoin UNESCO,” she proclaimed, acknowledging that “as a teacher I’m a little biased.”

The United States had announced its intention to rejoin UNESCO in June, and the organization’s 193 member states earlier this month voted to approve the U.S. reentry. Tuesday’s ceremony, which also featured a speech by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, formally signified the U.S. becoming the 194th member — and flag proprietor — at the agency.

We are putting “the Star Spangled banner back where it belongs,” Azoulay said.

(AP)