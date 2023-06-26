First post-uprising video of Russian Defense Minister Shoigu released
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is pictured during a visit to the joint headquarters of the armed forces involved in the special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian government released footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time since the armed uprising against his leadership at the weekend by the mercenary group Wagner. -/Kremlin/dpa

The Russian government released footage of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for the first time since the armed uprising against his leadership at the weekend by the mercenary group Wagner. The 47-second video without sound, which shows Shoigu in consultations with other military officers, was recorded during a visit to the combat zone in Ukraine, the ministry said on Telegram on Monday. The minister had visited one of the forward command posts there, said the statement, which could not be independently verified. No information was given as to when the footage was taken. There was no trace of Sho...