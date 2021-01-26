Five arrested as Australia Day protests draw thousands

By Lidia Kelly and Cordelia Hsu MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Five people were arrested in Sydney in largely peaceful Australia Day protests on Tuesday with thousands defying public health concerns and rallying across the nation against the mistreatment of the Indigenous people. The Jan. 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements. But for many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is "Invasion Day". Chants of "Black ...