Five arrested as Australia Day protests draw thousands

By Lidia Kelly and Cordelia Hsu MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Five people were arrested in Sydney in largely peaceful Australia Day protests on Tuesday with thousands defying public health concerns and rallying across the nation against the mistreatment of the Indigenous people. The Jan. 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements. But for many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is "Invasion Day". Chants of "Black ...
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.LEARN MORE
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Rudy Giuliani used election conspiracy theories to hawk vitamins, gold, and cybersecurity products: lawsuit
January 26, 2021
On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Trump ally and attorney Rudy Giuliani alleges he profited off of his voting machine conspiracy theories — by using them as a platform to hawk various products to Trump supporters.
The Dominion lawsuit seeks $1.3 billion in damages for harming the company's reputation with false claims that their voting machines were rigged, which has reportedly led to harassment and threats against their employees.
<p>"Giuliani, the lawsuit alleges, knowingly spread falsehoods about the company to bolster Trump's failing attempts to overturn the reality of his election loss. But Giuliani had another incentive for doing so, the lawyers wrote: He 'cashed in by hosting a podcast where he exploited election falsehoods to market gold coins, supplements, cigars, and protection from 'cyber thieves,''" reported Drew Harwell. "The lawsuit frames Giuliani not as an ideological crusader but as a shrewd marketer eager to monetize his growing fan base, using the kinds of social-media-influencer techniques popular across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, including infomercial-style endorsements and promotional discount codes."</p><p>In one example highlighted in the lawsuit, the report noted, "For just $596, an online fraud-protection company that Giuliani called 'the only folks to trust that I know of' was selling four years of online defense from home-stealing 'cyber thieves.' 'Use code 'Rudy' — that's me — and sign up for 30 free days of protection,' Giuliani said, before resuming a diatribe about an international communist vote-stealing plot — and, later, another advertisement, in which he hawked dietary supplements."</p><p>This sales pitch is not unusual — for years, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has funded his InfoWars webcast by selling so-called "nutraceutical" supplements to his viewers, including some of the same questionable products found at <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/you-can-buy-the-same-overpriced-wellness-supplements-from-alex-jones-at-infowars-or-gwyneth-paltrow-at-goop/" target="_blank">Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop blog</a>.</p><p>You can read more <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2021/01/26/giuliani-conspiracy-influencer-lawsuit/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Former White Nationalist lays the blame for the Capitol coup right at Trump's feet: 'He leaned into it'
January 26, 2021
In an interview with the Washington Post's Jonathan Capehart, the son of the founder of Stormfront and the godson of former KKK leader David Duke attempted to explain the undercurrent of white supremacy that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6th.
With columnist Capehart asking if it was "too wide of a brush" to paint the pro-Trump extremists as white supremacists, Derek Black said the crowd reminded him of the neo-Nazi "Unite the Right" uprising in Charlottesville in 2017.
"There were definitely plenty of people in that crowd who were white supremacists. There were people in that crowd who were present at Charlottesville. You could see them livestreaming from the House Chamber, and if you go back through the old Charlottesville videos, you'll see a lot of the same faces," he explained, adding that organizing after Charlottesville became more difficult but that didn't stop them.
According to Black, the movement is not going away and more can be expected of followers of the extremist ideology despite arrests.
"After a few years, we're going to see them popping up again. And that's something we should expect. And those are people we can say they are part of the white-nationalist movement. They have the ideology, they have the world view of a social movement that goes back for decades and has a lot of imagery and common cause and a lot of the same ideas and figures over and over again," Black stated while clarifying that the storming of the Capitol as lawmakers were attempting to certify the 2020 presidential election was not necessarily a "white-nationalist rally in the same way that Charlottesville was, but it was fused with white nationalism, anti-Semitism, and this ideology of white supremacy."
With Capehart suggesting that Trump tapped into white supremacist's grievances to not only get elected but to build his loyal following, Black concurred.
"There was a back-and-forth between Trump and a lot of the far-right white-supremacist organizers who have benefited from him is that his organizing made it easier to rally people to the cause of white power because a lot of the things he said were exact mirrors of what people within white nationalism say, and that makes it safer," he explained. "I think it's probably more accurate to say that he identified the power of it, and he leaned into it. And not everybody who supported him is a white-nationalist sympathizer, even, obviously, but the way this works is that the ideas that they spread are very potent and do cater to a much, much larger group in America than people who are actually white nationalists. Their whole agenda is to create talking points, to create messages that will then appeal to people who have more latent, almost like common racist ideas, and tell them to make that more extreme, more a part of their identity, more explicit."
As for the insurrectionists being defended as "regular everyday people" concerned about the government as opposed to hardcore militia members, Black stated that, just because people don't belong to militias, that doesn't mean they aren't hardcore white supremacists at heart.
"I grew up really familiar with the white-nationalist movement, and its membership is broadly made up of people who are heads of their own small business, who run a car dealership, who are lawyers, who are doctors, who have advanced degrees, and that level of education and income making you a middle-class American does not insulate you from fully believing the ideology of white supremacy, that I think we kind of fall into that, saying that there are white nationalists and neo-Nazis, and then there are like normal Americans who are getting caught up in it," he told Capehart, before adding, "I would not be surprised as we get more into the backgrounds of people who are being outed and arrested now, if we realize that they're both a surgeon and a longtime contributor to white nationalism."
You can listen to the interview here.
Florida woman has no regrets over racially abusing Black men for working: 'I have reasons to be racist'
January 26, 2021
An unrepentantly racist Florida woman was recorded hurling racist abuse at two Black men she saw working, and her only regret is not saying the N-word often enough during the encounter.
Gina Brashear used the racial slur six times in the short video clip posted online after she saw the two men unloading sheet metal Saturday from a semi-truck, which she complained was blocking her Lehigh Acres driveway, reported WBBH-TV.
<p>"I've been insulted before," said Melvin Finely, who was on the job for OF Logistics during the encounter. "It's nothing new to me, but this time around it's a little, I don't know, it just feels a little different. I have a 7-year-old son, and I dread the day that he would have to go through anything similar to what I have had to go through."</p><p>Finley was working alongside Will Osley when Brashear began hurling racist abuse at them, and their client recorded video of the incident.</p><p>"Me and him are on the back of the truck, we're still working," Finley said. "We're still unloading the sheets of metal onto the pallet [and] we start hearing this commotion on the other side of the truck jut getting louder and louder and more intense."</p><p><span></span>Brashear, who <a href="https://news.vin.com/default.aspx?pid=210&Id=4680935" target="_blank">made news</a> a decade ago when a human customer bit her during an argument at the Fort Myers <a href="https://www.angieslist.com/companylist/us/fl/fort-myers/affordable-animal-care-clinic-reviews-7826264.htm" target="_blank">pet clinic</a> she runs, declined to speak on camera about the confrontation, but she expressed no regrets in a phone interview afterward.</p><p>"It doesn't matter if I said it 100 times in 30 seconds," Brashear said. "There's nothing illegal about saying it."</p><p>Brashear frequently shares racist content on her Facebook page -- such as memes warning of a race war, celebrating running over Black Lives Matter protesters, superimposing a Confederate flag over the White House and promoting right-wing gun militias -- and she told the TV station that her bigoted views are justified.</p><p>"Do I have reasons to be racist?" she said. "Absolutely I do. The one you need to get straight coming from me, I don't care who's upset. I don't care that I'm called a racist."</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1161f8b86b210decb933e05a47ff5f41" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tf7C6sTqTGk?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Lee County woman defends racist rant that was caught on camera</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tf7C6sTqTGk" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.