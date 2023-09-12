WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal grand jury has indicted five former Memphis police officers over the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after being beaten by police in January, according to a court document filed Tuesday. Police video captured images of the officers beating and kicking Nichols, hitting him with a baton, spraying him with pepper spray and firing a stun gun at him on Jan. 7 following a traffic stop. The case renewed a national discussion of race relations and police brutality. The five former officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. a...
Five former Memphis police officers indicted over Tyre Nichols death -filing
September 12, 2023, 2:25 PM ET