Five people arrested in connection with shooting of BLM activist

Five people have been arrested after a Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist was shot at a house party in London at the weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Further investigations led officers to an address in the south London district of Peckham, where three further men were arrested, a statement from the force said.

A 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 28-year-old were all arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply drugs. A fifth man, aged 25, was later arrested following a police pursuit of a car in Peckham. He was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police.

All five have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody, the Met added.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made.

"However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha [Johnson] receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police."

Johnson was at a house party in the early hours of Sunday when four men, who were dressed in dark clothing, entered the property from the garden and began shooting.

Johnson is an active member in the British BLM movement and a member of the Taking The Initiative Party.

Police previously said her shooting is not connected to her activism, however her party have said they are still concerned for her safety.