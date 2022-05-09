Five years ago Trump secretly celebrated firing FBI director, gave Russians classified intel inside the Oval Office

Exactly five years ago tomorrow then-President Donald Trump gave top Russian officials code word classified top secret intelligence, putting Israeli spies at risk, and celebrated his firing of FBI Director Jim Comey, all during a meeting inside the Oval Office. No American journalists were allowed to be present, but a photographer from Russian state media was.

NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss noted the upcoming anniversary, and that today is the anniversary of Trump firing his FBI Director:

Day after Trump fired Comey five years ago today, then-President had his jovial secret meeting with Lavrov and Kislyak: pic.twitter.com/q05ohDu1eQ

— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 9, 2022

Five years ago tomorrow, this charming image of Lavrov and Trump behind the Resolute Desk used by American Presidents for more than a century. pic.twitter.com/AGrDRiFYfT

— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 9, 2022

Included in the secret, "jovial," Oval Office meeting were Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Just two months before Trump welcomed the officials into the Oval, CNN reported: "Current and former US intelligence officials have described Kislyak as a top spy and recruiter of spies."

One day after the secret meeting, the Russian Embassy posted this photo of Donald Trump excitedly shaking Kislyak's hand in a near-embrace:

Ambassador Kislyak and President Trump / Посол С.Кисляк и Президент Д.Трамп pic.twitter.com/Ckkx2YL9KX

— Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) May 10, 2017

Ten days after firing Coney the world would learn that inside that secret Oval Office meeting Trump told the Russians: “I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job,” as The New York Times reported.

“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”