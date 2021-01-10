Flight recorders located after Indonesian passenger plane crash
Indonesian aircraft crashes into sea - Sriwijaya Air SJ 182's debris found in the sea, can be seen in a ship belongs n to the Indonesian Navy at Tanjung Priok Port. Indonesian divers have found parts of the passenger plane that went missing minutes after taking off from Jakarta airport with 62 people on board. - Denny Pohan/ZUMA Wire/dpa

Search teams have located black box recorders from an Indonesian passenger plane that crashed into the Java Sea, the country's military chief said. "We can monitor two signals from the black boxes and we have been able to mark (the location)," Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said. "Hopefully they can be recovered soon." The black boxes consist of a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder.