Flooding in Italy leaves 13 dead, thousands displaced from homes: ‘Water and mud took over'
A resident walks across flooded streets in the town of Lugo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. - FEDERICO SCOPPA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

More than 20 rivers in Italy are overflowing, resulting in 13 fatalities and forcing the displacement of thousands of residents amid the deluge of six months’ worth of rain that fell in just a day and a half. On Thursday, more bodies were discovered following the flooding of almost every river between the city of Bologna and the north-east coast 70 miles away. Roughly 280 landslides have also occurred, BBC News reported. The mayor of Ravenna, Michele de Pascale, was quoted as saying that this was the city’s worst disaster in the past hundred years. He called the destruction catastrophic, addin...