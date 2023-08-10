Floods bring southern Norway to a standstill
A landslide destroys houses as Storm Hans hit eastern Norway. Cornelius Poppe/NTB/dpa

Emergency services were struggling to get a handle on the extreme flooding battering southern Norway on Thursday as helicopter rescues continued. There have been hundreds of reports of storm-related damage and 125 roads were closed, including many main arteries, officials said. The police asked motorists to respect the closures and avoid driving in flooded or landslide-hit areas. The railway operator Bane NOR was forced to close several lines due to hazards on the tracks and said it would take some time before train traffic could return to normal. A 170-metre-long railway bridge in the municip...