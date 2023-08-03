Florida bans AP psychology over gender identity, sexual orientation lessons

The national nonprofit that runs Advanced Placement classes has declined to alter its popular psychology course to meet Florida’ s restrictions on teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation. - Christophe Tausch/Dreamstime/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will not allow public school students to take Advanced Placement psychology because the course includes lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity, topics forbidden by the state, the College Board said Thursday. That could mean that a week before school starts in many districts, about 5,000 Central Florida students and about 27,000 statewide may not be able to take a class they signed up to tackle in the 2023-24 school year. “We are sad to have learned that today the Florida Department of Education has effectively banned AP Psychology in the state by instructing ...