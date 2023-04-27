Florida bills open the door to demolishing iconic Miami Beach and Key West sites

On Sunday, November 13, 2022 Miami Beach’ s 17- story hotel tower of the historic Deauville Beach Resort implodes approximately at 8:00 am sending dust full of debris into the oceanside luxury buildings. - Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS
A pair of related bills rapidly advancing through the Florida Legislature would eviscerate protections for historic buildings and districts in coastal areas across the state, allowing property owners and developers to bypass local regulations and bulldoze and redevelop much of Miami Beach, among many other places. That would include the iconic Art Deco hotel row on Ocean Drive as well as famed neighborhoods such as Key West’s Old Town, the town of Palm Beach and Fernandina Beach. The bills, SB 1371 and HB 1346, sponsored by Republicans Sen. Bryan Avila and Rep. Spencer Roach, are causing alarm...