Florida bills open the door to demolishing iconic Miami Beach and Key West sites

Asked about the prospect of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump rematching in 2024, she said, "I think most Americans in this country are hungry for something new and different and they want to see a reduction in the partisanship. I hope that is what I’m offering, not just to the folks in Arizona, but to folks around the country is to show a different path."

Sinema abandoned the Democratic Party at the end of last year and became an independent, although she still caucuses with Democrats. She has been in tension with the party over both her refusal to reform Senate rules and her insistence on carving out tax breaks for private equity in Biden's landmark climate and health care legislation, although she continues to vote with the party on a variety of other issues.

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego has already announced a run for Senate against her, and several Republicans have expressed interest too, with Pinal County Sheriff and close Trump ally Mark Lamb throwing his hat in the ring.

Polls have suggested that Sinema, who has low approval ratings in both parties, would come in third in a three-way race that includes a Democratic and Republican candidate, raising speculation about which party she would take more votes from in this scenario.