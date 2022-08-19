Florida Christian school warns parents all LGBTQ students 'will be asked to leave immediately'

Citing the Book of Leviticus a Florida K-12 private Christian school is telling parents any student found to be LGBTQ will be asked to leave "immediately."

NBC News reports it "obtained an email from the Grace Christian School in Valrico, about 20 miles east of Tampa, sent before the beginning of the school year by Administrator Barry McKeen."

The school's email lumps being LGBTQ, or engaging in acts including "bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography" as "lifestyles."

"We believe that any form of homosexuality, lesbianism, bisexuality, transgender identity/lifestyle, self-identification, bestiality, incest, fornication, adultery and pornography are sinful in the sight of God and the church (Genesis 2:24; Leviticus 18:1-30; Romans 1:26-29; I Corinthians 5:1; I Corinthians 6:9; I Thessalonians 4:2-7)," the email reads. "Students who are found participating in these lifestyles will be asked to leave the school immediately,"

NBC News says the "June 6 correspondence to parents cited scripture and said that students will be referred to by the 'gender on their birth certificates' during the school year beginning this month. While the email refers to 'biological gender,' the National Institute of Health defines 'gender' as a social construct, as opposed to 'sex,' which is the biological difference between females and males."



On its website Grace Christian says annual fees are up to $6595, plus items including books and other fees.

"It is our desire to provide the best Christian education and training for ALL children, for God is not a respecter of persons, " Grace Christian says. It calls "humanism, materialism, secularism, and New Age" philosophies "godless."

The school's website also says, "Students are only admitted when the administration believes that the parents and their church are in full support of the purposes and policies of the School. Expressions of dissention or lack of support for the School’s mission, policies, or leadership are grounds for dismissal of any students of a family in which such action occurs."

"ALL STUDENTS are expected to abide by rules set forth by the administration. Attendance at Grace Christian School is considered a privilege and not a right. Students forfeit this privilege if they do not conform to the standards and ideals set forth by the administration. The school may insist on the withdrawal of any student that, in the opinion of the administration, does not conform to the spirit of the ministry."