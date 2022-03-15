Florida families of Americans detained in Venezuela ask Biden to keep going with Maduro talks

U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2022. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
WASHINGTON — The families of eight U.S. citizens who remain imprisoned in Venezuela have come to President Joe Biden’s defense over his outreach to the nation’s autocratic leader, Nicolás Maduro, asking him to stay the course with dialogue in the face of political headwinds at home. Maduro released two Americans last week after meeting March 5 with senior U.S. officials in Caracas — the first high-level engagement between the two countries in years. While lawmakers in Washington have praised Biden for securing the release of the Americans, both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concern ...