Florida father working for US military in Japan sought sex with a 13-year-old, gets 10 years in prison
A Florida man working for a Pentagon subcontractor pleaded guilty to seeking sex with a 13- year-old and got a 10- year prison sentence. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

MIAMI — A Highlands County, Florida, father and husband, working in Japan for a U.S. Department of Defense subcontractor, tried to consummate his monthslong online relationship with a 13-year-old girl by flying her to Northern Japan to have sex. Whether or not Garrett Pako, 29, was conversing with an actual 13-year-old isn’t clearly stated by the Fort Pierce federal court paperwork. But Pako thought he was and he pleaded guilty to attempted coercion or enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Pako received the minimum 10-year sentence. A court filing by Pako says the resident of Hig...