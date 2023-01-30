Florida GOP lawmakers shredded for playing 'fashion police' with female employees

During the mid-2000s, some far-right culture warriors were raging against the ankle-length peasant skirts or gypsy skirts that were popular at the time. But in 2023, Republicans in the Florida House of Representatives are worried about skirts they think are too short rather than too long. And the Miami Herald’s editorial board, in a blistering editorial published on January 27, slams those Republicans for playing “fashion police” with female employees, wondering, "Is this 2023?"

“The Florida House, not content with creating an election police force, banning books in schools or regulating women’s bodies when it comes to pregnancy, has apparently taken on yet another enforcement role: fashion police,” the Miami Herald editorial board argues. “Women, say goodbye to your sleeveless tops ‘when members are in the building.’ The sight of your upper arms is too much for the hallowed halls of the (Florida State) Legislature to bear, it seems. And short skirts? We can’t believe you even asked.”

The Miami Herald board adds, “A flyer circulating in the Capitol shows, complete with helpful photographs, what a person can and cannot wear. Some items are labeled as ‘NEVER work appropriate.’ No ‘dress or skirt more than one inch above the knee.’ No ‘low cut blouses or dresses.’ No shoes without socks — that one, refreshingly, is aimed at men.”

Members of the Miami Herald editorial board note that Republicans in the Missouri State Legislature have also been playing “fashion police” with female employees.

“Enforcement of the rules here in Florida could prove problematic,” according to the Miami Herald editorial board. “How low is ‘low cut?’ Who will measure the inch above the knee? Who will decide if you’re wearing leggings or just tight pants or, God forbid, jeggings? Perhaps there will be volunteers from the House to figure it out.”