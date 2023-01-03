Florida Gov. DeSantis declares ‘freedom lives here’ as he begins second term
Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd during his inauguration ceremony at the Florida State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Declaring “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday for a second term amid widespread belief he’ll soon become a candidate for president. In his 16-minute address outside the Old Florida Capitol far shorter than some of his campaign speeches, DeSantis gave few specifics about his agenda for the state, instead returning to the heated culture war rhetoric that helped him win reelection in November. He did pledge the state would “enact more family-friendly policies” and “defend our children against those who seek to rob...