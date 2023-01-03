Florida Gov. DeSantis declares ‘freedom lives here’ as he begins second term

Ron DeSantis waves to the crowd during his inauguration ceremony at the Florida State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida. - Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Declaring “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday for a second term amid widespread belief he’ll soon become a candidate for president. In his 16-minute address outside the Old Florida Capitol far shorter than some of his campaign speeches, DeSantis gave few specifics about his agenda for the state, instead returning to the heated culture war rhetoric that helped him win reelection in November. He did pledge the state would “enact more family-friendly policies” and “defend our children against those who seek to rob...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com
.
Stories Chosen For You
"I think there are enough on the other side, if we stay together as we are, we only need six of them to come over," he explained.
Clyburn then pointed to the number of Republicans who won in Biden-voting districts in 2022 as potential targets to build a consensus coalition around a new House Speaker candidate.
RELATED: Republican donors are enraged as GOP floor fight over McCarthy makes them look 'stupid': reporter
When it comes to Democrats' current strategy, however, Clyburn said that they are simply "staying out of [Republicans'] way" as they fight among themselves.
All 212 House Democrats backed Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on the first two ballots for House Speaker, which left him with more votes than McCarthy in both instances, despite the fact that Republicans currently hold a majority in the House of Representatives.
With additional reporting by Matt Laslo
CONTINUE READING
Show less