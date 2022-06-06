Florida Gov. DeSantis seeks control over universities, targeting tenure and ‘politicized’ classes
Ron DeSantis reacts after signing HB 7, "Individual Freedom," also dubbed the "stop woke" bill, at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, on Friday, April 22, 2022. - Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies are seeking more influence in university classrooms, targeting tenure, waging a battle against “politicized” courses and contemplating a significant change in how professors are hired across the state. DeSantis says he is bringing accountability to higher education and ensuring universities aren’t indoctrinating students with what he and other GOP leaders see as a liberal bias. But the governor’s agenda is also prompting a backlash from the United Faculty of Florida, a union that represents more than 25,000 faculty members acr...