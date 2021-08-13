Florida hospitals using ‘significant levels of oxygen’ as COVID patients soar

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/AFP/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida hospitals are using “significant levels of oxygen” to treat an unprecedented number of COVID-19 patients, presenting a supply challenge complicated by a nationwide shortage of delivery drivers. Hospital officials say their needs are being met, but the sky-high demand for medical oxygen is taxing the system. One of the issues is a shortage of drivers licensed to transport loads of liquid oxygen, presenting logistical problems for the supply chain, said Alix Miller, president and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association. “We are seeing a severe driver shortage throughout t...