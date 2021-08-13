Florida hospitals using ‘significant levels of oxygen’ as COVID patients soar

Macomb County GOP Chairman Mark Forton argued that this recommendation potentially harms the First Amendment rights of Trump supporters who peddled bogus claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

"[The First Amendment] was written so that you could question your government at any level, without worrying about them coming after you," he said.

The Republican-led Michigan Senate probe into voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election concluded Trump allies were "purposefully defrauding people" with lies.

State Sen. Ed McBroom, who led the probe, added that "there is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters."

Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in Michigan last year by more than 150,000 votes.