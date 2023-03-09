Florida judge appointed by Trump slaps down Biden’s immigration parole policy
An increasing number of migrants from Cuba and Haiti have been taking to the seas to reach the United States. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

A federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to vacate and review a policy that has granted parole to tens of thousands of undocumented migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border. The ruling was issued by Thomas Kent Wetherell II, a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump, who in a 109-page opinion accused Biden of being responsible for the country’s border crisis. The Department of Homeland Security is studying the implications of the ruling, which states that the administration’s policy of parole and alternatives to detention is vacated and...