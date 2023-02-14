Florida judge dismisses voter fraud case from DeSantis-touted arrests
Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 18, 2022, when he announced the voter fraud arrests across the state. - Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge Monday dismissed a voter fraud case brought by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes office, finding statewide prosecutors lacked the authority to charge the Orlando defendant. “If the legislature wants a centralized prosecutor with the power to pursue any perceived illegality throughout the state of Florida, the Florida legislature has the authority to create a centralized system,” Orange County Circuit Judge Jenifer Harris wrote in her ruling.“This court will not facilitate such a concentrated power without legislative authority.” Last week, however, the ...