Florida lawmakers OK 6-week abortion ban backed by Gov. DeSantis

The former president's deposition attendance is Trump's first trip back to the Empire State "since he pleaded not guilty last week to 34 charges" regarding "hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels," according to CNN.

Regarding James' case against the Trumps and the organization, Trump attorney Alina Habba told CBS News, "President Trump is not only willing but also eager to testify before the Attorney General today."

She emphasized, "He remains resolute in his stance that he has nothing to conceal, and he looks forward to educating the Attorney General about the immense success of his multi-billion dollar company."

CNN reports the Trump family and the Trump organization "denied wrongdoing."