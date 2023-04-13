Florida lawmakers OK 6-week abortion ban backed by Gov. DeSantis

Abortion rights activists hold signs reading "Abortion is Healthcare" as they rally in Miami after the overturning of Roe v. - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rejecting Democratic efforts to change it, the Republican-controlled Legislature gave final approval Thursday to a near-total ban on abortion after six weeks, sending the bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis who has said he would sign it. The 70-40 vote mostly along party lines in the House came during a daylong hearing where dozens of amendments proposed by Democrats were shot down one by one. The Senate approved the bill earlier this month. The law would take effect only if the Florida Supreme Court rejects a challenge to the constitutionality of the state’s existing 15-week ban in ...