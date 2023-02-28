Florida lawmakers to consider expansion of so-called ‘don’t say gay’ law
A billboard along Interstate 95 in Hollywood, Florida, on May 26, 2022, was part of an 80- billboard campaign to combat Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, labeled "don't say gay" by critics. - Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida state representative wants to expand last year’s controversial Parental Rights in Education law to the eighth grade, setting up another culture war clash over what critics labeled “don’t say gay.” State Rep. Adam Anderson, a Palm Harbor Republican, filed a bill Tuesday that also would forbid public schools from using pronouns that align with a transgender student’s gender identity. It also would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for grades kindergarten through eighth grade, instead of third grade as the original law mandates. The...