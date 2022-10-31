Florida man accused of beating Republican canvasser now faces additional felony charge
Christopher Monzon, the Republican Party canvasser attacked in Hialeah, Florida, while handing out fliers for U.S. Sen. - Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — Prosecutors on Monday added a second charge against Javier Lopez, the man accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah, a case that has garnered national attention after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio claimed the attack was politically motivated. The Miami-Dade state attorney’s office, in a court hearing Monday, filed formal charges: aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and added an additional count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — because Lopez and another man allegedly sicced two German shepherd dogs on the canvasser. Lopez, who did not appear in person, pleaded n...