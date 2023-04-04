Florida police aren’t happy that DeSantis administration rule grounds popular drones
Sam Navarro/Miami Herald/TNS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police departments across Florida are shelving millions of dollars in aerial drones because of a new Gov. Ron DeSantis administration rule that takes effect Wednesday. In its latest attempt to stamp out foreign influence in Florida, the DeSantis administration is forbidding government agencies — including police, firefighters and mosquito control districts — from using drones manufactured by China-based Da Jiang Innovations, or DJI, by far the most popular drones in the world. Police and other agencies have purchased an estimated $200 million in DJI drones over the years, a...