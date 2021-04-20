Florida Republicans aim to jump-start Cuban reunification program from Guantánamo Bay

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) delivers the Spanish-language Republican response to the State of the Union address on Jan. 12, 2016. (YouTube)
MIAMI — South Florida Republicans announced Monday they’re introducing a bill in Congress that would jump-start a federal program that helps reunite Cuban families by resuming consular services on the island from Guantánamo Bay amid a growing backlog of applications. U.S. Reps. María Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, Mario Díaz-Balart and Stephanie Murphy, a Central Florida Democrat, are co-sponsoring the Cuban Family Reunification Modernization Act of 2021, which would restart processing claims under the Cuban Family Reunification Parole Program, known as CFRP. The humanitarian program allows e...