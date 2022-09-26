Florida under watches and warnings as Hurricane Ian is expected to rapidly intensify

Speaking to "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Riggleman showed spreadsheets of the text messages, which have since been released due to Mark Meadows' effort to fight the subpoena from the committee. He was ultimately found in contempt of Congress.

"I think that people — look was very nice about the committee being upset with Riggleman," said McCaskill. "I'll just tell you what I'm hearing is they're furious. It's not that they're upset. They're furious because what they have managed to do up until now is run a really professional effort with no leaks keeping the facts closely guarded until it was time to reveal them in a way that would present a compelling picture to the American people. And Riggleman's out here selling a book and kind of blowing that whole thing up. So, they're not happy. I think that Wednesday night, they're going the try to pull the narrative back."

She went on to lash out at the Justice Department for taking "so long" and asking what they've been doing for the past 12 months.

It's the same observation that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had over the weekend when speaking to networks.

"I hope it's not too little too late," said McCaskill. "But it has been very slow, in my view, incoming. We're now more than a year and a half after the events of Jan. 6th and still there seem to be at least from what we can gather in the public record, areas the Justice Department hasn't fully investigated. The Justice Department knew, for example, that Donald Trump was on the phone with the Secretary of State of Georgia demanding he find votes that don't exist. And had that information for a long time. I don't think that should be left to the Fulton County district attorney alone."

She went on to confess that it's entirely possible that the DOJ is pursuing it very quietly, but it seems they've also been "tenuous in not feeling the sense of urgency many of us do about pursuing justice when it comes to all of the multiple ways to overturn the election."

See the full conversation below: