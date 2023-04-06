Flow experiences on TikTok and Instagram linked to mental health issues

Greater experiences of “telepresence” — which refer to a user’s sense of immersion in the world created by social media apps — among both TikTok and Instagram users are linked to higher levels of depression and anxiety, according to new research published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. The study examined “flow” experiences resulting from social media use. Flow was first introduced by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi in the 1970s to describe a mental state that occurs when someone is fully immersed in an activity. In the context of social media, flow experiences may oc...
Tennessee House Republicans expel Nashville Democratic Rep. Justin Jones
April 06, 2023
The Tennessee House of Representatives voted along party lines to expel Democratic Rep. Justin Jones from its body for leading a floor protest over gun violence one week ago.
The expulsion vote against Jones was 72-25. It needed 66 votes it pass.
Expulsion votes against Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Justin Pearson of Memphis from Tennessee House are ongoing.
The trio is accused of violating the House rules of decorum when they took over the speaking podium to lead chants with a crowd protesting the lack of action by lawmakers on gun violence after six were killed — including three children — in a mass shooting at a religious school in Nashville.
Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfressboro, was the only Republican to vote against Jones’ expulsion. Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, was present but did not vote on the expulsion resolution.
The expulsion hearing for Jones went on for nearly two hours.
California teacher repeatedly uses N-word — and tells class they're being 'oversensitive' about it
April 06, 2023
An English teacher at Sequoia Middle School in Fontana, California, is under fire after being caught on video repeatedly using the N-word, while trying to get a student to say it too, reported ABC 7 News.
"According to students, the class was reading a Mark Twain novel when someone asked the teacher about the spelling of the N-word," reported Rob McMillan. "'The teacher got in front of the class and she was saying that the word is just an English word and everybody can say it if she wants to, it's in the dictionary, and people are oversensitive over the word,' said the student who shot the video on her phone. She did not want to be identified. 'She was trying to force him to say the word and she repeatedly kept saying it and she had a smirk on her face,' recalled the student, who's African American. 'I was just thinking, 'Dang, this teacher is out of her mind.''"
"Say it!" the teacher can be heard saying in the video. "You asked me how to spell it, so go ahead and pronounce it. N****r. Pronounce it after me, n****r."
The teacher was reportedly unavailable for comment when contacted by reporters.
"The Fontana Unified School District would not comment on whether the teacher was disciplined or not, but did provide a statement that read in part, 'While we acknowledge that this derogatory language comes from a novel first published in the late 1800s, and that historical context is important to consider when discussing literature, the district does not condone the language that was used in the video or using that language outside of the context of discussing the novel,'" the report continued.
Such incidents have blown up into controversies all around the country. At Kankakee High School in Illinois last year, a teacher was placed on leave after calling a student the N-word for walking out of class. And last month, at South Doyle High School in Tennessee, a teacher was caught on video demanding to be able to use the word if he's repeating what students are saying, while Black students begged him to stop.
Watch video below or at this link.
Middle school teacher in Fontana caught on video repeatedly using racial slur in class www.youtube.com
King Charles shows support for investigation into royal family’s ties to slavery
April 06, 2023
King Charles III on Thursday said he backed an investigation into the British royal family’s ties to slavery in the 17th and 18th centuries — an issue he takes “profoundly seriously,” according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. The significant announcement is believed to be the palace’s first instance of public support for research into the royal family’s much-debated involvement in the enslavement of African people. Charles, who ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last September, expressed support for the research after the British newspaper The Guardi...
