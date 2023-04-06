Flow experiences on TikTok and Instagram linked to mental health issues

Expulsion votes against Gloria Johnson of Knoxville and Justin Pearson of Memphis from Tennessee House are ongoing.

The trio is accused of violating the House rules of decorum when they took over the speaking podium to lead chants with a crowd protesting the lack of action by lawmakers on gun violence after six were killed — including three children — in a mass shooting at a religious school in Nashville.

Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfressboro, was the only Republican to vote against Jones’ expulsion. Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, was present but did not vote on the expulsion resolution.

The expulsion hearing for Jones went on for nearly two hours.





